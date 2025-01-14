Alleged Conversion Attempt in Maudaha Leads to Arrests

In a significant development, four individuals have been apprehended in the Maudaha area, accused of attempting to convert a Hindu family under the pretense of healing an illness, local police reported on Monday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manoj Kumar Gupta, an FIR was registered in the case on Saturday, resulting in the arrests of Nooruddin, Khalid, Irfan, and Mohammad Hanif. The accused have been charged under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. Authorities are also searching for a fifth suspect, Meraj Hasan.

Former district convenor of Bajrang Dal, Ashish Singh, claimed the suspects manipulated a Dalit family into conversion. The incident allegedly involved the construction of a 'mazaar' at Ajit Kumar's residence in Purvi Taros Mohalla, where a religious ceremony, or 'urs,' was being held.

