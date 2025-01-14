Left Menu

Alleged Conversion Attempt in Maudaha Leads to Arrests

Four individuals were arrested in Maudaha for allegedly attempting to convert a Hindu family under the guise of curing an illness. They were charged under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act after a complaint from Hindu right groups. A fifth suspect remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Up) | Updated: 14-01-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 00:24 IST
Alleged Conversion Attempt in Maudaha Leads to Arrests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, four individuals have been apprehended in the Maudaha area, accused of attempting to convert a Hindu family under the pretense of healing an illness, local police reported on Monday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manoj Kumar Gupta, an FIR was registered in the case on Saturday, resulting in the arrests of Nooruddin, Khalid, Irfan, and Mohammad Hanif. The accused have been charged under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. Authorities are also searching for a fifth suspect, Meraj Hasan.

Former district convenor of Bajrang Dal, Ashish Singh, claimed the suspects manipulated a Dalit family into conversion. The incident allegedly involved the construction of a 'mazaar' at Ajit Kumar's residence in Purvi Taros Mohalla, where a religious ceremony, or 'urs,' was being held.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025