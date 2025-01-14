Left Menu

Hezbollah's Resurgence: A Tense Regional Threat

Israel's U.N. ambassador warned the Security Council of Hezbollah's attempts to regain strength with Iranian aid, posing a significant threat to Israel and regional stability. The U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah remains fragile, with both sides accusing each other of violations and Hezbollah attempting rearms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 02:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's U.N. ambassador delivered a stark warning to the Security Council on Monday, accusing Hezbollah of attempting to bolster its military capacity with the assistance of Iran, causing concern over regional stability.

The recent U.S. intelligence report highlighted Hezbollah's ambitions to enhance its military strength, signaling a potential long-term threat to U.S. interests and allies in the area. The ceasefire, facilitated by the U.S., aims to stabilize tensions, yet mutual accusations of violations persist, complicating the peace process.

In a letter to the Security Council, Ambassador Danny Danon emphasized the urgent need to prevent arms smuggling to Hezbollah, amid criticisms of the U.N. peacekeeping forces' effectiveness in maintaining peace in southern Lebanon. Concerns are mounting over the peacekeepers' ability to adapt to Hezbollah's evolving strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

