Edison's Equipment Under Scrutiny Amid Southern California Wildfires

In a significant legal development, a lawsuit has been filed against Southern California Edison, alleging that its equipment ignited the devastating Eaton Fire, which has wreaked havoc just outside Los Angeles.

As authorities probe the cause of several deadly incidents, some captured images and eyewitness accounts suggest the fire started beneath electrical towers inherited by Edison. Investigations remain underway.

Meanwhile, in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, residents are speculating about potential links between a January 1 fire and the destructive blaze on January 7, as inquiries deepen into these tragic events.

