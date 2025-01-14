Breakthrough in Gaza: Ceasefire and Hostage Deal on the Horizon

Negotiators are meeting in Doha in a significant effort to finalize a ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas. This development comes as U.S. President Joe Biden pushes the deal he supports, which is said to be on the verge of realization according to Monday's negotiations.

The proposed deal aims to free hostages, cease hostilities, and provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians affected by the prolonged conflict. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to unveil a post-war plan for Gaza, with Israel and Hamas appearing close to agreement.

The imminent transition in the U.S. presidency stands as a crucial deadline for the resolution, with President-elect Donald Trump's administration signaling possible consequences if the hostages are not released by his inauguration. The plan involves multiple phases and targets the release of hostages along with a strategic troop withdrawal.

