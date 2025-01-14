Left Menu

Breakthrough in Gaza: Ceasefire and Hostage Deal on the Horizon

Negotiators in Doha are finalizing a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas, backed by U.S. President Joe Biden. A draft agreement was presented to both parties, with hopes to end the conflict and enable humanitarian aid to Palestinians. Trump's inauguration is seen as the deadline for the deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 11:03 IST
Breakthrough in Gaza: Ceasefire and Hostage Deal on the Horizon

Negotiators are meeting in Doha in a significant effort to finalize a ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas. This development comes as U.S. President Joe Biden pushes the deal he supports, which is said to be on the verge of realization according to Monday's negotiations.

The proposed deal aims to free hostages, cease hostilities, and provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians affected by the prolonged conflict. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to unveil a post-war plan for Gaza, with Israel and Hamas appearing close to agreement.

The imminent transition in the U.S. presidency stands as a crucial deadline for the resolution, with President-elect Donald Trump's administration signaling possible consequences if the hostages are not released by his inauguration. The plan involves multiple phases and targets the release of hostages along with a strategic troop withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals

Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies

Overcoming Inequality: EU Strategies to Tackle Poverty and Marginalization

Balancing Conservation and Fisheries: The Global Impact of Marine Protected Areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025