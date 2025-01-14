Judicial Custody for Maharashtra Minister's Aide in High-Profile Extortion Case

In a significant development, a Maharashtra court handed down a 14-day judicial custody sentence to Walmik Karad, a close associate of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde. Karad finds himself embroiled in a high-profile Rs 2 crore extortion case related to the murder of a local sarpanch in Beed district.

The accused, having surrendered to Pune police on December 31, was transferred from Beed and presented before the Kej court on Tuesday. He faces grave charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA), following vehement demands by the victim's family.

Dhananjay Deshmukh, related to the murdered sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, led a protest in Massajog village, calling for MCOCA action. Karad, in a pre-arrest video, alleged political motives behind his implication, while the murder case remains mired in controversy over an extortion thwarted by the sarpanch.

