Left Menu

Judicial Custody for Maharashtra Minister's Aide in High-Profile Extortion Case

A court in Maharashtra has sentenced Walmik Karad, an aide of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, to judicial custody in a Rs 2 crore extortion case linked to a murder in Beed district. Karad surrendered in Pune and faces charges under MCOCA, amid allegations of political vendetta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 14:42 IST
Judicial Custody for Maharashtra Minister's Aide in High-Profile Extortion Case
Dhananjay Munde
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a Maharashtra court handed down a 14-day judicial custody sentence to Walmik Karad, a close associate of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde. Karad finds himself embroiled in a high-profile Rs 2 crore extortion case related to the murder of a local sarpanch in Beed district.

The accused, having surrendered to Pune police on December 31, was transferred from Beed and presented before the Kej court on Tuesday. He faces grave charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA), following vehement demands by the victim's family.

Dhananjay Deshmukh, related to the murdered sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, led a protest in Massajog village, calling for MCOCA action. Karad, in a pre-arrest video, alleged political motives behind his implication, while the murder case remains mired in controversy over an extortion thwarted by the sarpanch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025