Tearing Down Barriers: The Destruction of Bunkers in Kurram District

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district, the demolition of bunkers that were central to sectarian violence between the Shia and Sunni tribes has commenced. This initiative follows a peace accord and government directive, aiming to improve security post clashes that resulted in 133 fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 16:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Demolition of bunkers has begun in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district, a region recently marred by heavy sectarian violence between Shia and Sunni tribes. Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Khan announced on Tuesday that four bunkers near Balishkhel and Kharkali were razed by police and local administration.

The operation, which follows a government deadline, involves tight security provided by the police, Frontier Corps (FC), and the army. Commissioner Kohat Division Moatsim Billah highlighted that the demolitions were monitored by a grand jirga and peace committee.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Spokesman Barrister Saif stated that demolishing the bunkers was essential per the Apex Committee's decisions and the recent peace accord, signed between Alizai and Bagan tribes after sectarian clashes left 133 dead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

