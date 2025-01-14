Election Commission's Quest for 800 Warehouses Sparks Simultaneous Poll Debate

The Election Commission of India has announced a potential need for 800 more warehouses nationwide to store electronic voting machines (EVMs) and related equipment in advance of possible simultaneous elections for both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The task of constructing these warehouses, described by the EC as 'laborious,' involves costs covered by the respective state governments. The poll body shared its perspectives with the Law Commission and Department of Legal Affairs in March 2023.

Documents now under review by a joint parliamentary committee delving into proposed bills for simultaneous polls, highlight the EC's concerns about security for these warehouses, including requirements for personnel, inspections, and fire safety systems, alongside the administrative challenges involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)