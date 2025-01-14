Left Menu

Election Commission's Quest for 800 Warehouses Sparks Simultaneous Poll Debate

The Election Commission (EC) plans to construct 800 additional warehouses for EVM storage in anticipation of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls. This initiative, powered by state government funding, aims to enhance security and handling of electoral equipment, despite its financial and administrative demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:09 IST
The Election Commission of India has announced a potential need for 800 more warehouses nationwide to store electronic voting machines (EVMs) and related equipment in advance of possible simultaneous elections for both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The task of constructing these warehouses, described by the EC as 'laborious,' involves costs covered by the respective state governments. The poll body shared its perspectives with the Law Commission and Department of Legal Affairs in March 2023.

Documents now under review by a joint parliamentary committee delving into proposed bills for simultaneous polls, highlight the EC's concerns about security for these warehouses, including requirements for personnel, inspections, and fire safety systems, alongside the administrative challenges involved.

