Tragic Outcomes: Indian Nationals in Russian Army

An Indian national has lost his life and another is injured while serving in the Russian army. The Indian foreign ministry confirmed these incidents on Tuesday, stating it is actively working with Russian authorities to facilitate their return.

In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government emphasized its demand for the release of Indian nationals involved with the Russian army. The Indian foreign ministry has reiterated this stance to Russian representatives in Moscow and New Delhi. Efforts are also in motion to repatriate the deceased soldier's remains to India.

This development comes amid ongoing investigations in India, where four people were arrested on charges related to human trafficking. Allegedly, young men were misled into joining the Russian military under the guise of job or educational opportunities. India continues to demand stronger measures against such recruitment practices.

