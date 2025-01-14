Left Menu

Tragic Outcomes: Indian Nationals in Russian Army

An Indian national has been killed and another injured while serving in the Russian army. The Indian government is actively seeking their repatriation and has communicated its concerns to Russian authorities. This incident highlights ongoing issues of trafficking Indian citizens under false pretenses to fight in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Indian national has lost his life and another is injured while serving in the Russian army. The Indian foreign ministry confirmed these incidents on Tuesday, stating it is actively working with Russian authorities to facilitate their return.

In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government emphasized its demand for the release of Indian nationals involved with the Russian army. The Indian foreign ministry has reiterated this stance to Russian representatives in Moscow and New Delhi. Efforts are also in motion to repatriate the deceased soldier's remains to India.

This development comes amid ongoing investigations in India, where four people were arrested on charges related to human trafficking. Allegedly, young men were misled into joining the Russian military under the guise of job or educational opportunities. India continues to demand stronger measures against such recruitment practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

