Rajeev Chandrasekhar Set to Lead BJP Kerala: A Tribute to Sree Narayana Guru

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a BJP leader and former Union Minister, is poised to assume leadership of the BJP Kerala unit. In a social media post, he highlighted teachings from Sree Narayana Guru, a historical reformer, emphasizing education, organization, and hard work. Chandrasekhar's official election follows the party's state council meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-03-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 11:06 IST
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the BJP leader and former Union Minister, is gearing up to take command of the BJP Kerala unit. He has taken inspiration from the revolutionary Sree Narayana Guru to underscore the significance of education, organization, and hard work in achieving prosperity, reflecting these ideals in a social media post on Monday.

Chandrasekhar, acknowledging the impact of Sree Narayana Guru, shared the influential quote to bolster his message of growth and enlightenment. The sage, renowned for his movement against caste discrimination, serves as a symbolic figure for empowerment and progress, particularly among the Ezhava community in Kerala.

The announcement of Chandrasekhar's leadership role will be formally confirmed post the BJP's state council meeting. His candidacy was made official on Sunday when he submitted two sets of nomination papers at the party's headquarters in Kerala's capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

