Bushra Bibi Secures Interim Bail Amidst Legal Challenges

Bushra Bibi, the wife of imprisoned former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, has secured interim bail in over a dozen legal cases, all linked to last year's protests and the death of paramilitary personnel. Despite her skepticism towards Pakistan's judicial process, Judge Tahir Abbas Supra granted her bail until February 7.

In proceedings before the anti-terrorism court, Bushra expressed her lost confidence in the justice system, citing previous trials where she perceived biased judgments. The judge reassured her of the system's integrity, despite acknowledging its flaws.

Besides Bushra, Imran Khan and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders face charges. The court's decision offers significant relief to Bushra, who became Khan's third wife and spiritual advisor before marrying him in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)