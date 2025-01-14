ICC's Jurisdiction Questioned: The Clash Over Gaza War Investigation
The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, urged judges to dismiss Israel's objections to the ICC's investigation into the conflict in Gaza. Israel contested the court's jurisdiction, arguing for its own ability to investigate allegations and accusing the ICC of violating state sovereignty. A decision is awaited.
The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, has formally urged the judges to reject objections raised by Israel concerning the ICC's investigation into the 13-month Gaza war.
In a detailed response lodged on Monday, Khan addressed Israel's appeal against the ICC's jurisdiction, which followed the issuance of arrest warrants last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defense minister, and Hamas' military chief. These warrants were based on accusations of crimes against humanity linked to the Gaza conflict.
Israel contends that its sovereignty is at stake and argues that it can independently investigate any allegations involving its leaders. However, Khan asserts that under the Rome Statute, the court retains the authority to act on crimes occurring within member states' territories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
