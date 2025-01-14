Waqf Bill Advances with Promising Outcomes on the Horizon
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, under review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, is progressing well, predicted to yield positive outcomes soon, according to Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. While the bill sees advancement, discussions on the Places of Worship Act remain limited given its sub-judice status in the Supreme Court.
The progress of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, currently under the scrutiny of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), is progressing well, with expected positive outcomes soon, stated Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal during an event by the RSS-linked magazine 'Panchjanya'.
At the event, Meghwal refrained from commenting on the 'sub-judice' Places of Worship Act, highlighting that any government action would align with 'national interest' if the Supreme Court required an affidavit. He reaffirmed the Modi government's decisive enactment of the Waqf Bill after Union Cabinet approval.
Meghwal criticized opposition narratives during the last Lok Sabha election, which suggested that the BJP aimed to alter the Constitution if re-elected, calling it 'fake propaganda'. He also emphasized that new criminal laws would aid in resolving the backlog of court cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
