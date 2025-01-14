Left Menu

Ceasefire on the Horizon: Final Talks Ignite Hope for Hostage Release in Gaza

Negotiators gather in Qatar aiming to finalize a deal to end the Gaza war. The agreement would involve a ceasefire and hostage release, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., and potentially ease broader Middle East tensions. The multilateral efforts reach a critical phase as details are hammered out.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:01 IST
In Qatar, negotiators convened on Tuesday, aiming to finalize a ceasefire and hostage release deal to end the prolonged conflict in Gaza. U.S. President Joe Biden indicated that a resolution is nearing completion, after more than a year of intense strife that has reshaped the Middle East landscape.

Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman, Majed Al-Ansari, stated during a news conference that talks have advanced significantly, marking the closest point to a resolution achieved in recent months. Hamas expressed optimism about reaching an agreement through mediation by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.

Though significant progress has been made, an Israeli official mentioned that certain details are still unresolved. A proposed ceasefire draft was offered to both Israel and Hamas, signaling a critical negotiation breakthrough. Meanwhile, high-level envoys from the U.S., including President-elect Donald Trump's team, have been actively involved in the discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

