Gold Theft Unveiled: Temple Employee Arrested

In a startling revelation, a 40-year-old outsourced employee of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has been arrested for allegedly pilfering over half a kilogram of gold offerings from Lord Venkateswara Swamy's temple. The incident, which highlights lapses in security, has raised concerns among devotees and temple authorities.

Police identified the employee as V Penchalayya, who worked in the Parakamani section where devotees' offerings are sorted. According to police, Penchalayya had been stealing the gold offerings over several instances in the past year, accumulating a total of 650 grams of stolen gold worth Rs 46 lakhs.

Penchalayya was apprehended on January 12 after being caught attempting to smuggle a gold biscuit. He has since been sent to remand with all stolen gold recovered. Authorities have charged him with criminal breach of trust under BNS Section 316 (5).

(With inputs from agencies.)