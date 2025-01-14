Left Menu

Gold Theft Unveiled: Temple Employee Arrested

A 40-year-old employee at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams was arrested for allegedly stealing over 650 grams of gold offerings. Police conducted the arrest after discovering his repeated thefts over the past year. All stolen gold was recovered, and the employee faces charges of criminal breach of trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:16 IST
Gold Theft Unveiled: Temple Employee Arrested
employee
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, a 40-year-old outsourced employee of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has been arrested for allegedly pilfering over half a kilogram of gold offerings from Lord Venkateswara Swamy's temple. The incident, which highlights lapses in security, has raised concerns among devotees and temple authorities.

Police identified the employee as V Penchalayya, who worked in the Parakamani section where devotees' offerings are sorted. According to police, Penchalayya had been stealing the gold offerings over several instances in the past year, accumulating a total of 650 grams of stolen gold worth Rs 46 lakhs.

Penchalayya was apprehended on January 12 after being caught attempting to smuggle a gold biscuit. He has since been sent to remand with all stolen gold recovered. Authorities have charged him with criminal breach of trust under BNS Section 316 (5).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025