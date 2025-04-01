Karnataka Police Crack Case: Six Robbers Nabbed, Stolen Gold Recovered
The Karnataka police have dismantled a six-member gang of robbers, recovering 17.7 kg of gold stolen from the Nyamati branch of the State Bank of India. The gold was found in a well in Tamil Nadu. Investigation revealed connections to another gang involved in multiple bank heists across South India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Davanagere | Updated: 01-04-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 00:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka police have successfully dismantled a six-member gang responsible for a high-profile bank robbery, recovering a massive haul of 17.7 kg of stolen gold.
The gold had been taken from Nyamati branch of the State Bank of India in Davangere and subsequently discovered in a well in Usalampatti town, Tamil Nadu.
Investigations into the heist unveiled a wider network of criminal activity across south India, including ties to another notorious gang from Kakrala, notorious for their bank heists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Tensions: BJP Leaders Detained Over TASMAC Controversy
AIADMK's Motion to Unseat Speaker Denied in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Assembly Clash: AIADMK's Bid to Remove Speaker Appavu Fails
Political Clash: BJP's Ambitions in Tamil Nadu Amid ED Allegations
Tamil Nadu CM Mourns Loss of Former Minister Debendra Pradhan