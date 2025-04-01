Left Menu

Karnataka Police Crack Case: Six Robbers Nabbed, Stolen Gold Recovered

The Karnataka police have dismantled a six-member gang of robbers, recovering 17.7 kg of gold stolen from the Nyamati branch of the State Bank of India. The gold was found in a well in Tamil Nadu. Investigation revealed connections to another gang involved in multiple bank heists across South India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davanagere | Updated: 01-04-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 00:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka police have successfully dismantled a six-member gang responsible for a high-profile bank robbery, recovering a massive haul of 17.7 kg of stolen gold.

The gold had been taken from Nyamati branch of the State Bank of India in Davangere and subsequently discovered in a well in Usalampatti town, Tamil Nadu.

Investigations into the heist unveiled a wider network of criminal activity across south India, including ties to another notorious gang from Kakrala, notorious for their bank heists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

