EU to Ban Russian Aluminium: New Sanctions Package

The European Commission is setting its sights on a ban targeting Russian primary aluminium imports. This move is a key feature of the EU's 16th sanctions package against Russia, following the latter's military actions in Ukraine, according to recently disclosed information from EU diplomats.

In a strategic alignment, EU countries are coordinating to finalize this sanctions package by February. This timing is significant as it coincides with the third anniversary of the Ukraine crisis, thereby doubling as a symbolic gesture of the EU's firm stance against the conflict.

The proposed restrictions add to a series of economic and political measures aimed at pressuring Russia to cease its aggressive actions. This initiative underlines the EU's ongoing commitment to leveraging economic sanctions as a tool for international diplomacy and conflict resolution.

