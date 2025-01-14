Left Menu

Frontier Nagaland: Dialogue Towards Autonomy

Talks are underway regarding the Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) formation, involving six eastern districts seeking autonomy. The Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) has temporarily accepted a proposal for autonomy. This follows longstanding grievances of neglect and demands for statehood since 2010 by the ENPO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:26 IST
The long-standing demand for the formation of Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) in six eastern districts is seeing new dialogue. Officials confirmed that tripartite talks between the Centre, Nagaland state government, and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) are scheduled for Wednesday.

This dialogue follows the ENPO's temporary acceptance of a proposal for increased regional autonomy, after alleging neglect in development since Nagaland's formation in 1963. For over a decade, ENPO has pressed for statehood, even boycotting recent Lok Sabha and Urban Local Body elections in protest.

The talks, which mark the first of their kind, are set to take place in Chumoukedima district. Centre's representative A K Mishra is present to deliberate on the state's response to this pressing issue. The discussions will impact districts home to ethnic tribes such as Chang, Konyak, Phom, and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

