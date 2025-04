PM Modi's Saudi Arabia Visit: Strengthening Strategic Ties Amidst Regional Challenges

In a significant diplomatic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Saudi Arabia next week upon the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This visit is Modi's first trip to the Kingdom since beginning his third term, and it follows Prince Salman's state visit to India for the G20 Summit in September.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlights the robust ties between India and Saudi Arabia, citing strong cooperation in politics, defense, and trade. The visit aims to deepen these ties and discuss critical regional and international issues, including Middle East tensions and global economic trends.

As global geopolitical dynamics shift, Modi's visit emphasizes India's strategic interest in expanding its relations with Saudi Arabia. With the two nations being major trade partners and sharing a significant diaspora, the bilateral relationship continues to evolve with increased investments and defense collaborations.

