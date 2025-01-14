U.S. Sanctions Right-Wing 'Terrorgram' Network

The United States recently announced sanctions against 'Terrorgram,' an extreme right-wing network, categorizing it as a terrorist group due to its promotion of violent white supremacy.

According to a U.S. State Department statement, the group operates primarily on Telegram, and its activities have incited attacks globally, including planned and failed attacks on diverse targets.

The U.S. actions also target leaders of the group, who reside in Brazil, Croatia, and South Africa. This move aims to freeze U.S.-held assets and curb interactions between Americans and the group.

(With inputs from agencies.)