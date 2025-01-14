Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Right-Wing 'Terrorgram' Network

The U.S. imposed sanctions on the 'Terrorgram' group, designating it a terrorist organization. The extremist collective promotes violent white supremacy and has been linked to various attacks globally. Sanctions affect the group's leaders in Brazil, Croatia, and South Africa, freezing U.S. assets and criminalizing American dealings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:31 IST
U.S. Sanctions Right-Wing 'Terrorgram' Network

The United States recently announced sanctions against 'Terrorgram,' an extreme right-wing network, categorizing it as a terrorist group due to its promotion of violent white supremacy.

According to a U.S. State Department statement, the group operates primarily on Telegram, and its activities have incited attacks globally, including planned and failed attacks on diverse targets.

The U.S. actions also target leaders of the group, who reside in Brazil, Croatia, and South Africa. This move aims to freeze U.S.-held assets and curb interactions between Americans and the group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025