U.S. Sanctions Right-Wing 'Terrorgram' Network
The U.S. imposed sanctions on the 'Terrorgram' group, designating it a terrorist organization. The extremist collective promotes violent white supremacy and has been linked to various attacks globally. Sanctions affect the group's leaders in Brazil, Croatia, and South Africa, freezing U.S. assets and criminalizing American dealings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:31 IST
The United States recently announced sanctions against 'Terrorgram,' an extreme right-wing network, categorizing it as a terrorist group due to its promotion of violent white supremacy.
According to a U.S. State Department statement, the group operates primarily on Telegram, and its activities have incited attacks globally, including planned and failed attacks on diverse targets.
The U.S. actions also target leaders of the group, who reside in Brazil, Croatia, and South Africa. This move aims to freeze U.S.-held assets and curb interactions between Americans and the group.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. State Department Greenlights $3.64 Billion Missile Sale to Japan
Nippon Steel and US Steel file lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden's decision to block USD 15 billion deal, reports AP.
Pope Francis Honored with Presidential Medal by Joe Biden
Special Counsel Rebuts Joe Biden's Criticism Over Hunter Biden's Legal Cases