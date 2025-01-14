Left Menu

Shots Fired: Gang War Fears in Ashok Vihar

Two armed assailants fired at an empty house in Ashok Vihar Phase 3, causing alarm and suggesting possible extortion motives. The house belongs to a building material supplier but is currently vacant. Police suspect gangster Kaushal's men, and the incident has sparked social media reactions and ongoing investigations.

Updated: 14-01-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 23:30 IST
Shots Fired: Gang War Fears in Ashok Vihar
In a startling incident early Tuesday morning, two bike-borne armed assailants opened fire at an unoccupied house in Ashok Vihar Phase 3, according to police reports.

The law enforcement officials reached the scene to discover shattered glass and spent bullet casings. Investigations reveal that the building belongs to a building material supplier and is currently vacant. Authorities suspect the attack was intended to instill fear and extort money from local businessmen, potentially linked to gangster Kaushal.

A post on social media, allegedly by the Kaushal Chaudhary Group, claims involvement, naming Sauran Gadoli and Pawan Shokeen as culprits. Discrepancies in the location details between the post and police findings underscore the ongoing investigation. An FIR has been filed at Palam Vihar police station, and arrests are anticipated soon, a senior officer stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

