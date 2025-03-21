Left Menu

Kaushalya Logistics Expands Network, Strengthens Cement Industry Ties

Kaushalya Logistics Limited significantly enhances its distribution network, now operating over 100 depots across India. This strategic expansion, adding 29 new depots and rake points, reinforces partnerships with major cement players including ACC, Ambuja, Dalmia Bharat, and JK Cement, affirming its role as a leading logistic partner.

Kaushalya Logistics Limited Crosses 100 Depots Milestone. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a prominent name in logistics support for the cement industry, has announced a substantial expansion of its distribution network across India. The company now operates 101 depots spanning multiple states, showcasing its ability to function in diverse geographical areas and fortify relationships with key clients.

The expanded network includes locations across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Maharashtra. This comprises 13 depots under the Clearing and Forwarding Agent (CCFA) model and 88 under the Carrying and Forwarding Agent (CFA) model, catering to major clients like ACC, Ambuja, Dalmia Bharat, and JK Cement.

In the current financial year, 29 new depots and rake points have been introduced, marking significant growth in states like Bihar, Maharashtra, and Haryana, with further expansions in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. This move aligns with KLL's goal of enhancing supply chain efficiency and customer satisfaction, reinforcing its status as a trusted logistics partner in the cement industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

