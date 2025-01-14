Mumbai Man Absconds After Threatening Teen in Rape Case

A 20-year-old man in Mumbai has been accused of molesting a 17-year-old girl and threatening her in an attempt to force her to withdraw a rape case filed against him, according to police officials.

The unsettling incident took place on Saturday night as the young girl was walking home from Mulund. The accused allegedly confronted the girl, issuing severe threats if she didn't retract the rape case.

In addition to the threats, the man reportedly stole her mobile phone before fleeing the scene. Fresh charges including theft and molestation have been registered under multiple sections and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Currently, the accused is absconding after being initially booked for rape.

(With inputs from agencies.)