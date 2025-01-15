The Illusion of Multiracial Boom: Misclassification in the 2020 Census

The release of the 2020 census results reflected a significant increase in the number of Americans identified as multiracial, jumping from 2.9% to 10.2% in a decade. However, two Princeton sociologists argue that this dramatic rise is largely an artifact of altered classification techniques by the US Census Bureau rather than true demographic shifts.

The researchers, Paul Starr and Christina Pao, highlight that the Census Bureau's decision to include write-in options for family origins led to a reclassification of many individuals. This change caused a notable increase in the multiracial category, particularly among Hispanic individuals, while the white-alone category saw a decline from 72.4% to 61.6%, raising unwarranted alarm among some conservative commentators.

Despite the new method being seen as a more accurate reflection of the complex identities in 21st-century America, the Princeton researchers believe it confuses ancestry with race. They suggest the Census Bureau revisits its method to prevent misleading demographics. This issue remains central, as it impacts political redistricting, civil rights enforcement, and federal funding distribution. Meanwhile, calls continue for a re-evaluation of the data to enable accurate comparisons with previous censuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)