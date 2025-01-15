Standoff in Seoul: Attempts to Detain Impeached President Yoon Escalate

In Seoul, South Korean law enforcement officers faced significant obstacles in their second attempt to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on allegations surrounding his martial law imposition. The tense standoff highlighted the ongoing national discord over Yoon's actions, as hundreds gathered in support or opposition around the fortified residence.

Efforts to apprehend Yoon were intensified after legal blocks and defenses thwarted initial moves. South Korea's anti-corruption investigators remain undeterred, despite physical barriers and legal disputes with the presidential security service, which cited protocols related to military secrets.

The situation now rests with the Constitutional Court's decision on Yoon's impeachment. Meanwhile, diplomatic appeals for a peaceful resolution continue, with the acting leadership calling for restraint amidst rising tensions and public demonstrations, underscoring the urgent need for a constitutional verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)