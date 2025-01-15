US Border Crossings Decline Amid Policy Shifts

US officials revealed new data indicating a decline in illegal border crossings, contrary to previous projections as the Biden administration's term concludes.

In December, Customs and Border Protection reported 47,300 crossings, a slight increase from November, yet among the lowest rates since July 2020. January figures suggest this downward trend persists, with crossings dropping by approximately 45 percent.

The surge peaked in the Rio Grande Valley, South Texas, doubling from November's figures to over 10,000 in December despite Republican efforts to tighten security via Operation Lonestar. While arrests surpassed asylum processings via the CBP One app, policy changes are believed to have contributed to the overall decrease in crossings.

