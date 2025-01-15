Left Menu

US Border Crossings Decline Amid Policy Shifts

Border crossings into the US have decreased, contrary to predictions, as the Biden administration nears its term's end. Despite an increase in December, overall trends show a decline in illegal crossings, with officials crediting policy changes and new technologies like the CBP One app for this reduction.

Updated: 15-01-2025 06:04 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 06:04 IST
US Border Crossings Decline Amid Policy Shifts
  • Country:
  • United States

US officials revealed new data indicating a decline in illegal border crossings, contrary to previous projections as the Biden administration's term concludes.

In December, Customs and Border Protection reported 47,300 crossings, a slight increase from November, yet among the lowest rates since July 2020. January figures suggest this downward trend persists, with crossings dropping by approximately 45 percent.

The surge peaked in the Rio Grande Valley, South Texas, doubling from November's figures to over 10,000 in December despite Republican efforts to tighten security via Operation Lonestar. While arrests surpassed asylum processings via the CBP One app, policy changes are believed to have contributed to the overall decrease in crossings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

