South Korea in Turmoil: The Dramatic Detainment of an Impeached President

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been detained by the anti-corruption agency amid intense police presence. Yoon, accused of rebellion after declaring martial law, faces ongoing tensions and legal proceedings. His fate depends on a Constitutional Court decision, while protests and political divides deepen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 15-01-2025 07:34 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 07:34 IST
In a dramatic escalation of political turmoil in South Korea, impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol has been detained by the anti-corruption agency. Hundreds of law enforcement officers entered his presidential compound early Wednesday, facing no resistance from security forces.

Yoon, who declared martial law last month, has been accused of an attempted rebellion. Despite his calls to fight back and resist the detainment efforts, officers apprehended him without any significant clashes. This comes as the Constitutional Court begins deliberations on his removal from office.

The situation remains tense as political factions clash over Yoon's fate. The Democratic Party calls for cooperation in his detention, while Yoon's People Power Party condemns the move as unlawful. The outcome of this high-stakes political drama hinges on the court's upcoming decision.

