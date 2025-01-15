Haiti's Hidden Crisis: The Surge in Internal Displacement

The UN migration agency has alerted the world to an alarming spike in internal displacement within Haiti, primarily fueled by relentless gang violence. The number of displaced individuals has surged past the one million mark, setting a new record for the Caribbean nation.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) highlighted that gang violence, particularly in Port-au-Prince, has not only driven widespread displacement but has also led to a collapse of essential services, exacerbating food insecurity in a nation already grappling with poverty. The agency notes that the figure of displaced persons is now three times higher than last year's count of 315,000.

In response to the mounting humanitarian crisis, the Haitian government has appointed Mario Andresol as the new state secretary of public security. Andresol, alongside Prime Minister Alix Fils-Aime, vows to take vigorous action against gang operations and restore peace in Haiti. Meanwhile, the potential scaling back of US temporary status programs for Haitians casts uncertainty on their prospects of seeking refuge abroad.

