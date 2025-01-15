Financial Times Highlights: Delays, Debts, and Deals Impacting the UK and Beyond

France's state auditor has expressed concern over EDF's intended investment in the Sizewell C reactor project in the UK. The recommendation is for EDF to delay the decision until it addresses its substantial financial commitments at the Hinkley Point C development.

In England, a sweeping overhaul of local government is under threat due to significant debts amassed by several financially-strapped councils. This could unravel efforts aimed at reforming local government structures across the country.

Additionally, Britain will look for former U.S. President Donald Trump's approval before settling an agreement with Mauritius concerning a key military base in the Indian Ocean. Meanwhile, Manchester City and Superdry have amicably resolved their legal tussle over sponsorship rights. These stories underline critical financial and governance themes impacting the UK.

