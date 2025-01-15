Iran's Naval Advancements: Unveiling the Zagros

Iran's navy has received its inaugural signals intelligence ship, named Zagros, as reported by the semi-official Tasnim news organization. This development comes shortly after the Iranian army acquired 1,000 new drones, signifying a notable enhancement in military capabilities.

The Zagros is a state-of-the-art vessel designed for electronic monitoring and interception of cyber activities, according to Tasnim's report. Navy Commander Shahram Irani described the ship as the vigilant 'eye' of Iran's naval forces across seas and oceans.

These military advancements coincide with elevated tensions involving Israel and the United States, amid reports of Iran's government aiming to increase its military budget by 200%. Earlier in the month, Iran also commenced extensive military drills, showcasing its defensive prowess at key nuclear sites like Natanz.

