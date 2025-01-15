Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Puja Khedkar Temporary Relief

The Supreme Court has granted temporary protection from arrest to Puja Khedkar, accused of misusing reservation benefits in the civil services examination. The court has issued a notice to relevant authorities and posted the matter for hearing on February 14, as Khedkar seeks anticipatory bail.

Updated: 15-01-2025 13:06 IST
Puja Khedkar
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has given temporary relief from arrest to Puja Khedkar, a former IAS probationer facing accusations of cheating in the use of OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services exam.

The court's bench, comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma, has issued a notice to the Delhi government and the Union Public Service Commission in response to Khedkar's plea for anticipatory bail.

The hearing is scheduled for February 14, where Khedkar will address allegations of misinformation used in her 2022 UPSC civil services examination application. She firmly denies all charges against her.

(With inputs from agencies.)

