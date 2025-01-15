Supreme Court Grants Puja Khedkar Temporary Relief

The Supreme Court has given temporary relief from arrest to Puja Khedkar, a former IAS probationer facing accusations of cheating in the use of OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services exam.

The court's bench, comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma, has issued a notice to the Delhi government and the Union Public Service Commission in response to Khedkar's plea for anticipatory bail.

The hearing is scheduled for February 14, where Khedkar will address allegations of misinformation used in her 2022 UPSC civil services examination application. She firmly denies all charges against her.

