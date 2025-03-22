Left Menu

Delhi Government's Bold Initiative: Cleaning the Yamuna River

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi confirms the new Delhi government's commitment to cleaning the Yamuna River, promising results soon. Amid inspections by PWD Minister Verma, issues like drainage and road maintenance are being addressed to prevent waterlogging before the monsoon, with strict actions against negligent officials.

Updated: 22-03-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:53 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Meenakashi Lekhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Meenakshi Lekhi announced on Saturday that the newly installed government in Delhi is dedicated to the ambitious task of cleaning the Yamuna River. Speaking with the press, Lekhi emphasized the BJP's commitment to fulfil its promises by ensuring significant progress in the river's rehabilitation.

The issue of cleaning the Yamuna played a crucial role in the Delhi Assembly elections in February, with the BJP's victory hinging partly on this pressing environmental challenge. The newly elected government is focusing on clearing drains and sewage systems, aiming to desilt them ahead of the monsoon season to mitigate the city's persistent waterlogging problems.

On Friday, Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma carried out inspections in the Trilokpuri and Patparganj constituencies, uncovering numerous maintenance concerns. Following the inspections, Verma suspended Executive Engineer Ramashish Singh, stressing that PWD's responsibilities were neglected. Officials from various departments accompanied Verma, who directed swift action against encroachments and drainage difficulties to prepare for the monsoons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

