Left Menu

Supreme Court Shields Former IAS Probationer Against Arrest Amid Fraud Allegations

The Supreme Court protected Puja Khedkar, a former IAS probationer, from arrest over accusations of fraud and misusing reservation benefits in the civil services exam. Despite the high court's strong case against her, Khedkar denies wrongdoing and seeks legal remedies. The matter is set for a hearing on February 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:09 IST
Supreme Court Shields Former IAS Probationer Against Arrest Amid Fraud Allegations
Puja Khedkar
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday provided interim protection to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar from arrest until February 14, following accusations of fraudulently availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.

The bench, comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma, directed notice to be issued to the Delhi government and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in response to Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea. Despite Khedkar's claims of innocence, the high court had previously emphasized a strong prima facie case against her, leading to the dismissal of her anticipatory bail plea.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra argued on Khedkar's behalf that the high court's observations were prejudicial. With the case slated for hearing in February, Khedkar maintains her determination to pursue legal remedies amid allegations of participating in a 'larger conspiracy' to manipulate the civil services examination system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025