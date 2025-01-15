Supreme Court Shields Former IAS Probationer Against Arrest Amid Fraud Allegations

The Supreme Court on Wednesday provided interim protection to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar from arrest until February 14, following accusations of fraudulently availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.

The bench, comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma, directed notice to be issued to the Delhi government and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in response to Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea. Despite Khedkar's claims of innocence, the high court had previously emphasized a strong prima facie case against her, leading to the dismissal of her anticipatory bail plea.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra argued on Khedkar's behalf that the high court's observations were prejudicial. With the case slated for hearing in February, Khedkar maintains her determination to pursue legal remedies amid allegations of participating in a 'larger conspiracy' to manipulate the civil services examination system.

(With inputs from agencies.)