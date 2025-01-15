High Court Commutes Paresh Baruah's Sentence Amid Weapons Smuggling Case

Bangladesh's judicial system recently witnessed a significant ruling as the High Court reduced the life imprisonment of Paresh Baruah, a key figure in the separatist United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), to a 14-year sentence. Baruah, along with several others, faced convictions over an audacious attempt to smuggle large caches of weapons in 2014.

This development marks a shift from previous verdicts, where Baruah's punishment was set as a death sentence. His conviction arose from a notorious 2004 seizure of ten truckloads of arms in Chattogram, intended for ULFA hideouts in Assam. The weapons haul included thousands of grenades and rocket launchers among other military-grade arsenal.

Despite initial convictions, the High Court's decision hinged on a lack of concrete evidence, leading to acquittals for numerous involved, including former political and military figures. The legal proceeding underscores the complexities of prosecuting high-profile crimes linked to separatist movements and international arms smuggling.

