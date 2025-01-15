Left Menu

High Court Commutes Paresh Baruah's Sentence Amid Weapons Smuggling Case

The Bangladesh High Court has reduced ULFA leader Paresh Baruah's life sentence to 14 years. Convicted in 2014 for arms smuggling, Baruah's death sentence was previously commuted. The court acquitted several others due to lack of evidence, despite the 2004 seizure of ten truckloads of weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's judicial system recently witnessed a significant ruling as the High Court reduced the life imprisonment of Paresh Baruah, a key figure in the separatist United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), to a 14-year sentence. Baruah, along with several others, faced convictions over an audacious attempt to smuggle large caches of weapons in 2014.

This development marks a shift from previous verdicts, where Baruah's punishment was set as a death sentence. His conviction arose from a notorious 2004 seizure of ten truckloads of arms in Chattogram, intended for ULFA hideouts in Assam. The weapons haul included thousands of grenades and rocket launchers among other military-grade arsenal.

Despite initial convictions, the High Court's decision hinged on a lack of concrete evidence, leading to acquittals for numerous involved, including former political and military figures. The legal proceeding underscores the complexities of prosecuting high-profile crimes linked to separatist movements and international arms smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

