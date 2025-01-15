Tragic Clash: Youth Fatally Attacked in Dayalpur

In a tragic incident in northeast Delhi, a minor was fatally stabbed by another minor due to personal enmity, officials stated on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded near Ekta Public School in the Dayalpur area around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was promptly reported to the Dayalpur police station, according to an officer.

Investigations reveal that the deceased, a minor, was embroiled in a dispute with another minor, leading to the violent confrontation. The police have registered an FIR and are in the process of apprehending the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)