Tragic Clash: Youth Fatally Attacked in Dayalpur
In northeast Delhi, a confrontation between two minors over personal enmity led to a fatal stabbing near Ekta Public School. The victim, rushed to GTB Hospital, was declared dead upon arrival. Police are probing the incident with clues about the accused's identity and an active FIR.
In a tragic incident in northeast Delhi, a minor was fatally stabbed by another minor due to personal enmity, officials stated on Wednesday.
The incident unfolded near Ekta Public School in the Dayalpur area around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was promptly reported to the Dayalpur police station, according to an officer.
Investigations reveal that the deceased, a minor, was embroiled in a dispute with another minor, leading to the violent confrontation. The police have registered an FIR and are in the process of apprehending the suspect.
