Left Menu

Tragic Clash: Youth Fatally Attacked in Dayalpur

In northeast Delhi, a confrontation between two minors over personal enmity led to a fatal stabbing near Ekta Public School. The victim, rushed to GTB Hospital, was declared dead upon arrival. Police are probing the incident with clues about the accused's identity and an active FIR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:44 IST
Tragic Clash: Youth Fatally Attacked in Dayalpur
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in northeast Delhi, a minor was fatally stabbed by another minor due to personal enmity, officials stated on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded near Ekta Public School in the Dayalpur area around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was promptly reported to the Dayalpur police station, according to an officer.

Investigations reveal that the deceased, a minor, was embroiled in a dispute with another minor, leading to the violent confrontation. The police have registered an FIR and are in the process of apprehending the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025