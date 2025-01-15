Left Menu

Kejriwal Under Threat Amid Pro-Khalistan Plot

Amid reports of a threat to Arvind Kejriwal by a pro-Khalistan group, the former Delhi chief minister acknowledged his faith in divine protection. The threat, possibly backed by Pakistan's ISI, has prompted heightened security measures. Concurrently, Kejriwal faces legal proceedings related to a money-laundering case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 16:12 IST
Kejriwal Under Threat Amid Pro-Khalistan Plot
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Amid mounting concerns over a pro-Khalistan group's alleged plot to target him, Arvind Kejriwal, the former Delhi chief minister, assured the public of his faith in divine intervention. 'God will save me,' he told reporters, emphasizing his belief in living as long as his destiny allows.

Kejriwal addressed the media following his nomination filing for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. In light of these threats, Delhi Police are reviewing security arrangements, while intelligence sources indicated potential involvement of ISI-backed operatives to disrupt Delhi and Punjab's harmony.

Notably, Kejriwal, currently out on bail, is embroiled in a money-laundering case linked to Delhi's excise policy. As the elections approach, these developments add layers to the political narrative unfolding in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025