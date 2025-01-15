Kejriwal Under Threat Amid Pro-Khalistan Plot

Amid mounting concerns over a pro-Khalistan group's alleged plot to target him, Arvind Kejriwal, the former Delhi chief minister, assured the public of his faith in divine intervention. 'God will save me,' he told reporters, emphasizing his belief in living as long as his destiny allows.

Kejriwal addressed the media following his nomination filing for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. In light of these threats, Delhi Police are reviewing security arrangements, while intelligence sources indicated potential involvement of ISI-backed operatives to disrupt Delhi and Punjab's harmony.

Notably, Kejriwal, currently out on bail, is embroiled in a money-laundering case linked to Delhi's excise policy. As the elections approach, these developments add layers to the political narrative unfolding in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)