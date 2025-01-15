Russia and Ukraine Swap Prisoners in UAE-Brokered Deal
Russia and Ukraine have conducted a prisoner of war exchange, releasing 25 individuals each. The exchange was facilitated by the United Arab Emirates. Russian prisoners are currently in Belarus receiving medical treatment and psychological support before returning home.
- Country:
- Russia
In a significant diplomatic development, Russia and Ukraine have agreed to exchange 25 prisoners of war each. This exchange comes after intense negotiations mediated by the United Arab Emirates, showcasing the critical role played by the UAE in fostering peace talks.
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that its soldiers are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving necessary medical and psychological care. This support is seen as crucial for their recovery before they are sent back to Russia for further rehabilitation.
This exchange marks another chapter in the ongoing efforts to ease tensions between the two nations, with international involvement proving instrumental in facilitating these humanitarian gestures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab govt says negotiations are going on at various levels with the protesting farmers and efforts are being made to shift Dallewal to hospital.
Boeing's Plea Deal Turbulence Continues Amid DOJ Negotiations
High-Stakes Negotiations: Farmer Protests and Judicial Mediation
Stalled PTI Negotiations: Dialogue with Government Faces Hurdles
Surprise Demand: PTI Calls for Establishment's Role in Negotiations