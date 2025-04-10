Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tango: A 90-Day Pause and a Return to Negotiations

President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on global tariffs while raising tariffs on Chinese imports to 125%. This move aims to reduce the scope of the trade war to the US-China conflict. The decision caused a significant market upturn, yet leaves economic uncertainties due to potential negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 00:59 IST
In a surprising move amid a global market downturn, President Donald Trump announced a 90-day suspension of most tariffs, while simultaneously increasing the tax on Chinese imports to 125%. This strategic decision aims to focus the ongoing trade tensions specifically on the United States' relationship with China.

Trump explained through a post on Truth Social that more than 75 nations had sought trade discussions with the US, leading him to authorize the temporary tariff relaxation, setting the reciprocal tariff rate at a reduced 10% during this period.

The president attributed the relaxation to market apprehensions and likened the bond market's condition to a newfound stability. The pause reflects an effort to redirect an otherwise extensive trade war, buoying the S&P 500 stock index by over 7% but maintaining a cloud of uncertainty as complex negotiations loom.

