Left Menu

Swiss-U.S. Trade Negotiations Gain Momentum

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter discussed trade issues with U.S. President Donald Trump. The conversation focused on Switzerland's stance and American trade ambitions, with both leaders agreeing to further dialogue aimed at achieving mutual benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:34 IST
Swiss-U.S. Trade Negotiations Gain Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday to discuss bilateral trade issues. The leaders explored Switzerland's trade position and U.S. trade aspirations.

President Keller-Sutter expressed her optimism about finding mutually beneficial solutions in the near future, indicating a positive tone in the negotiations.

Both leaders agreed to continue their discussions and affirmed their commitment to enhancing trade relations between Switzerland and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025