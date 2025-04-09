Swiss-U.S. Trade Negotiations Gain Momentum
Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter discussed trade issues with U.S. President Donald Trump. The conversation focused on Switzerland's stance and American trade ambitions, with both leaders agreeing to further dialogue aimed at achieving mutual benefits.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday to discuss bilateral trade issues. The leaders explored Switzerland's trade position and U.S. trade aspirations.
President Keller-Sutter expressed her optimism about finding mutually beneficial solutions in the near future, indicating a positive tone in the negotiations.
Both leaders agreed to continue their discussions and affirmed their commitment to enhancing trade relations between Switzerland and the United States.
