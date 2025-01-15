W Cape Warns of Scams Targeting Aspiring Traffic Officers at Gene Louw College

The Western Cape Mobility Department has issued a warning about fraudulent activities targeting individuals interested in enrolling at the Gene Louw Traffic Training College. Scammers, posing as college representatives, have been exploiting aspiring traffic officers by requesting payments for registration forms and enrolment fees through social media platforms.

The scammers falsely claim to represent the Gene Louw Traffic Training College, demanding R150 for registration forms and an additional R3,000 for enrolment. Several individuals have already fallen victim to this deception, arriving at the college in late 2024 and early 2025, only to discover they were misled.

Action Taken by Authorities

The Western Cape Mobility Department has opened a fraud case and is collaborating with law enforcement agencies to investigate the matter further. The department has emphasized that no payments are required for admission to the college and urged the public to be vigilant against such fraudulent activities.

Gene Louw Traffic Training College has also clarified that it does not use social media platforms for recruitment purposes and any such claims should be considered scams.

Public Advisory

The department strongly advises potential applicants to monitor official channels, such as the Western Cape Government website, for genuine advertisements related to the Gene Louw Traffic Training College. There are no specific timelines for these advertisements, making it crucial to rely on verified sources of information.

Statements from Officials

Western Cape Mobility MEC, Isaac Sileku, expressed deep concern over the scam, highlighting the importance of safeguarding the integrity of the college and its recruitment processes. He emphasized that the safety and security of residents extend beyond the roads and into the prevention of scams targeting vulnerable individuals.

“It is deeply concerning that scammers are preying on the hopes and ambitions of those seeking to serve our communities as traffic officers. The department will continue to take all necessary steps to protect our law-abiding residents and maintain the trustworthiness of our recruitment processes. I urge everyone to remain cautious and report suspicious activities immediately,” said Sileku.

Jacqueline Tweedie, Head of the Gene Louw Traffic Training College, also condemned the fraudulent activities, affirming the institution’s commitment to providing transparent and fair training opportunities. She reminded the public that admission to the college requires no payment and stressed the importance of verifying information through official channels.

How to Become a Traffic Officer in the Western Cape

The process for becoming a traffic officer in the Western Cape is as follows:

Posts for Traffic Officers are officially advertised through newspapers and the Western Cape Government website.

A Traffic Officer qualification is not a prerequisite for applying to these advertised posts.

Applications are reviewed, and successful candidates are invited to take part in the recruitment process.

Only candidates who pass the recruitment process are selected for training to earn their traffic officer qualification.

What to Do if Approached by Scammers

Do not make payments or share personal information with anyone claiming to represent the college through social media or other unofficial platforms.

Verify information directly through the Western Cape Government website or official sources.

Report suspicious activities immediately to law enforcement to prevent further scams.

The department urges the public to stay cautious and protect themselves from becoming victims of these fraudulent activities that exploit their dreams of becoming traffic officers.