Crisis in Korea: The Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's impeached president, Yoon Suk Yeol, has been taken into custody over his declaration of martial law and alleged rebellion. The anti-corruption agency led the operation, resulting in Yoon's detention at a centre near Seoul. The incident has sparked significant political and public reaction.

In a dramatic development, South Korea's impeached president, Yoon Suk Yeol, was detained on Wednesday near Seoul over allegations concerning his imposition of martial law last month. Anti-corruption officials, who led the operation, have accused Yoon of rebellion, marking an unprecedented event in the country's political history.

Yoon, apprehended at the presidential compound, is the first sitting president in South Korea to be detained, raising the stakes in the ongoing political crisis. A key contention in his case is whether his declaration of martial law constituted an attempted rebellion, an accusation Yoon denies. He claims the move was to counter an opposition 'legislative dictatorship.'

The anti-corruption agency has 48 hours to request a court order for Yoon's formal arrest. If successful, Yoon's detention could be extended up to 20 days as the investigation proceeds. The situation has sparked national debate, with public protests and comments from both supporters and critics highlighting deep political divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

