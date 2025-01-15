Left Menu

Delhi Police Intensify Crackdown Ahead of Assembly Polls

Delhi Police registered 180 cases of Model Code of Conduct violations in preparation for the assembly polls. From January 7 to 14, they arrested 7,454 people and seized illegal firearms, drugs, and liquor worth over Rs 12 crore. Enhanced vigilance continues at border checkpoints.

In a significant move ahead of the assembly polls, Delhi Police have registered 180 cases of alleged Model Code of Conduct violations, covering the period from January 7 to January 14. This effort underscores the force's commitment to maintaining law and order in the run-up to the elections.

The police, maintaining a stringent approach, arrested 7,454 individuals under various provisions, including the Excise Act. To combat potential disruptions, the force has heightened vigilance, especially at inter-state borders where illegal activities such as arms smuggling, liquor, and drugs are being closely monitored.

During this intensified operation, Delhi Police seized 123 illegal firearms, 92 cartridges, and seized 19,881 litres of liquor and 59.5 kilograms of drugs, cumulatively valued over Rs 12 crore. Additionally, Rs 1.13 crore in cash and 37.39 kilograms of silver were confiscated, highlighting the robustness of the ongoing crackdowns.

