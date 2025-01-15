Supreme Court Pushes for Mandatory Hologram-Based Stickers to Curb Air Pollution

The Supreme Court deliberated on making hologram-based, color-coded stickers mandatory for vehicles nationwide to enforce pollution control measures.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan discussed stringent GRAP-4 curbs in response to rising Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in Delhi, highlighting the need for immediate action.

The court directed senior advocate Aparajita Singh to prepare a note for amending the Motor Vehicles (High Security Registration Plates) Order, 2018, to ensure effective implementation. Public sector undertakings may also be encouraged to adopt electric vehicles.

