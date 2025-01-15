Left Menu

Supreme Court Pushes for Mandatory Hologram-Based Stickers to Curb Air Pollution

The Supreme Court is considering mandating hologram-based, color-coded stickers for vehicles across India to enforce pollution controls. The court stresses the need for effective implementation of Pollution Under Control certificates and contemplates amendments to existing orders for widespread compliance, especially in the Delhi-NCR region.

Updated: 15-01-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court deliberated on making hologram-based, color-coded stickers mandatory for vehicles nationwide to enforce pollution control measures.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan discussed stringent GRAP-4 curbs in response to rising Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in Delhi, highlighting the need for immediate action.

The court directed senior advocate Aparajita Singh to prepare a note for amending the Motor Vehicles (High Security Registration Plates) Order, 2018, to ensure effective implementation. Public sector undertakings may also be encouraged to adopt electric vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

