Court Denies Discharge to Saeed Khan in Money Laundering Case

A special PMLA court has rejected Saeed Khan's discharge plea in a money laundering case linked to a trust conversion to a private company. The court cited substantial evidence of Khan's involvement in financial misdealings amounting to Rs 18 crore alongside Shiv Sena leader Bhavana Gawali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A special PMLA court in Maharashtra has refused to discharge Saeed Khan, an associate of Shiv Sena leader Bhavana Gawali, in connection with a money laundering case, citing his behind-the-scenes involvement.

Special Judge AC Daga found sufficient material evidence against Khan, who had been charged with diverting funds from the Mahila Utkarsh Pratishthan trust. Khan, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in September 2021, is on bail.

The ED alleges Khan and Gawali conspired criminally to convert the trust into a private company through fraud, misusing funds totaling Rs 18 crore. Judge Daga stressed that the true orchestrators must be revealed, underlying the decision to reject Khan's plea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

