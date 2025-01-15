Left Menu

Global Sabotage Accusations: Polish PM's Alarming Claims Against Russia

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk claims Russia is engaging in international sabotage, including air terrorism against airlines. Speaking alongside Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Tusk cited fears about Russia's global threat. The Kremlin denies these accusations, but Western officials allege Russian intelligence's involvement in incendiary attacks on cargo planes.

Updated: 15-01-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:26 IST
In a shocking statement made at a Warsaw news conference, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused Russia of orchestrating international sabotage efforts, notably involving acts of air terror against global airlines.

Standing firm alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Tusk refrained from divulging specific details, but confirmed the legitimacy of concerns over Russia's alleged plans extending beyond Poland to international targets.

The Kremlin has consistently denied such accusations, dismissing claims of its involvement in sabotage across Europe. However, Western security authorities suspect Russian intelligence is behind incidents involving incendiary devices planted on cargo planes, leading to fires at courier hubs in Germany and England last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

