In a shocking statement made at a Warsaw news conference, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused Russia of orchestrating international sabotage efforts, notably involving acts of air terror against global airlines.

Standing firm alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Tusk refrained from divulging specific details, but confirmed the legitimacy of concerns over Russia's alleged plans extending beyond Poland to international targets.

The Kremlin has consistently denied such accusations, dismissing claims of its involvement in sabotage across Europe. However, Western security authorities suspect Russian intelligence is behind incidents involving incendiary devices planted on cargo planes, leading to fires at courier hubs in Germany and England last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)