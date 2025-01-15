Hit and Run: Tragic Incident Strikes Bengaluru with Puppy Victim

A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru when a speeding vehicle struck a five-month-old puppy and fled, leaving the injured animal to fend for itself. The heart-wrenching event, taking place on January 4, transpired outside the Sahakar Nagar Post Office and was reported by a group of local residents.

The speeding vehicle, recorded on CCTV cameras, failed to stop after hitting the puppy, which eventually retreated into a nearby drain, unable to be saved by the complainants who found its body the next day. Despair grips the community as concerns over reckless driving escalate.

Adding to the urgency, a similar event occurred on January 10, when another man was arrested for running over a sleeping stray dog, spotlighting the call for better enforcement and awareness surrounding animal safety in the busy urban environment.

