Political Turmoil Intensifies in Beed Over Deshmukh's Murder

In a gripping escalation of events, Santosh Deshmukh was reportedly murdered as he was seen as a hindrance to a Rs 2 crore extortion plan against an energy firm. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Maharashtra Police alleged this during a court session on Wednesday, implicating Walmik Karad in the crime.

The Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) court in Beed placed Karad, linked with NCP and minister Dhananjay Munde, under SIT custody for a week. Karad's appearance in court attracted a bandh call by his supporters, who demanded his release despite tight security.

Additional evidence suggested Karad was involved throughout the murder planning, linked via call details. Protests by Karad supporters continued, with establishments shutting down amid prohibitory orders and increased police presence in Beed.

