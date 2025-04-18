Clarification on Dhananjay Munde's Health: Misreporting and Reality

Dhananjay Munde, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and former Maharashtra minister, addressed recent misinformation regarding his health condition on social media.

Contrary to some media reports that cited his paralysis based on a statement from Minister for Cooperation Babasaheb Patil, Munde clarified, "The news that I have been paralyzed is incorrect. I have Bell's Palsy, diagnosed a month and a half ago, affecting my facial nerves and speech."

Notably, Munde resigned from the Devendra Fadnavis government amid pressure after his aide, Walmik Karad, was arrested for alleged involvement in a murder case touching on extortion attempts linked to an energy company.

(With inputs from agencies.)