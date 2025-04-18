Left Menu

Clarification on Dhananjay Munde's Health: Misreporting and Reality

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde clarified he suffers from Bell's Palsy, not paralysis, contrary to media reports. The misinformation arose from a statement by Minister Babasaheb Patil. Munde, a former Maharashtra minister, resigned after an aide's arrest in connection to a murder case implicating prominent figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 22:25 IST
Dhananjay Munde, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and former Maharashtra minister, addressed recent misinformation regarding his health condition on social media.

Contrary to some media reports that cited his paralysis based on a statement from Minister for Cooperation Babasaheb Patil, Munde clarified, "The news that I have been paralyzed is incorrect. I have Bell's Palsy, diagnosed a month and a half ago, affecting my facial nerves and speech."

Notably, Munde resigned from the Devendra Fadnavis government amid pressure after his aide, Walmik Karad, was arrested for alleged involvement in a murder case touching on extortion attempts linked to an energy company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

