Proclaimed Offenders Nabbed: Delhi Police's Night Patrol Success

The Delhi Police made a significant breakthrough by arresting two notorious criminals during a late-night patrol in South Delhi, an official reported on Wednesday.

The suspects, identified as Deepak alias Katya and Hemant alias Monty, were captured near Lado Sarai village following a detailed tip-off.

Deepak has an extensive criminal record, including charges of double murder, armed robbery, and extortion. Similarly, Hemant, a proclaimed offender, is also wanted for multiple cases of murder. During the operation, the police recovered two firearms and eight live bullets, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)