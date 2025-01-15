Left Menu

Proclaimed Offenders Nabbed: Delhi Police's Night Patrol Success

The Delhi Police, during a late-night patrol, arrested two individuals in South Delhi. The accused, Deepak alias Katya and Hemant alias Monty, have multiple criminal cases against them. Authorities recovered firearms from them. Both are notorious for crimes like murder and robbery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:57 IST
The Delhi Police made a significant breakthrough by arresting two notorious criminals during a late-night patrol in South Delhi, an official reported on Wednesday.

The suspects, identified as Deepak alias Katya and Hemant alias Monty, were captured near Lado Sarai village following a detailed tip-off.

Deepak has an extensive criminal record, including charges of double murder, armed robbery, and extortion. Similarly, Hemant, a proclaimed offender, is also wanted for multiple cases of murder. During the operation, the police recovered two firearms and eight live bullets, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

