Call to Lift Sanctions on Post-Assad Syria

Volker Türk, the United Nations human rights chief, urges the lifting of Western sanctions on Syria following Bashar Assad's ousting. Türk emphasizes the importance of transitional justice and human rights as Syria rebuilds. Ahmad al-Sharaa, leading Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, commits to social cohesion and reform.

Updated: 15-01-2025 21:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Syria

The United Nations human rights chief, Volker Türk, has called for the removal of Western sanctions on Syria now that the rule of Bashar Assad has concluded. Türk underlines the need for transitional justice and the restoration of trust in state institutions for a nation moving forward under its new de facto leaders.

During his visit to Syria, Türk met with Ahmad al-Sharaa, the head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, who leads the current interim government. Türk was assured of a commitment to respect human rights and focus on social cohesion and institutional reform.

Syria's conflict, which erupted in early 2011, resulted in significant destruction and loss of life. The international sanctions, initially imposed on Assad's regime, are under scrutiny as Türk emphasizes their impact on the Syrian populace, advocating for their reevaluation.

