Pam Bondi Vows 'Justice for All' in Contentious AG Hearing

Pam Bondi, nominated by Donald Trump for the Attorney General position, faced questioning on her ability to remain impartial during her Senate confirmation hearing. She vowed not to politicize the Department of Justice and to restore confidence in it. Bondi emphasized focusing on core law enforcement duties if confirmed.

In a heated Senate confirmation hearing, Pam Bondi, chosen by Donald Trump for Attorney General, pledged not to allow political biases to influence her tenure at the Justice Department. She reiterated her commitment to impartiality and restoring the department's integrity.

Bondi responded to concerns from Democrats, stating that her dedication was solely to the American people and maintaining facets of justice above political vendettas. She vowed reforms within the department to ensure unbiased legal proceedings, amid fears of Trump's influence if she is confirmed.

Throughout the hearing, Bondi highlighted her intent to safeguard constitutional rights and refocus the Justice Department on key law enforcement priorities. This includes tackling violent crime and drug trafficking, as well as addressing border security and terrorism threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

